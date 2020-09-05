New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Saturday, leading to waterlogging in many areas.

Waterlogging was reported near Teen Murti area, and South Avenue among others.

Also Read | Job News Alert: Indian Railways to Hold Exams For 1.4 Lakh Posts From December 15.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas the national capital and other northern parts on Saturday evening.

"Thunderstorm with wind speed 20-40 KMPH and moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Bharatpur, Agra, Palwal, Faridabad, Gohana, Ghaziabad, Noida, Garmukteshar, Bulandshahar, Khair, Siyana and many places of entire Delhi," IMD had tweeted. (ANI)

Also Read | Chennai Suburban Train Services to Resume From September 7? Local Media Reports Say Decision Finalised; Southern Railway Yet to Confirm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)