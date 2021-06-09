Patna (Bihar) [India], June 9 (ANI): Heavy traffic movement was witnessed in Patna on Wednesday after COVID-19 restrictions were eased in the state after over a month.

Assistant sub-inspector Mithilesh Kumar Suman told ANI that people were roaming outside unnecessarily.

"Government has eased the restriction but people are roaming outside unnecessarily. We urge them to not do that but they don't listen. We have also started collecting fines from them but people don't understand. I have collected 10,000 fine since morning," said Mithilesh Kumar Suman.

Rishi Kumar, a local resident said that government should ease restrictions in a phased manner. It is good that they have not allowed people after 4-5 pm.

Government should first provide vaccines to all people and then only they should ease restriction in a phased manner. It is good that they have not allowed people after 4-5 pm. Otherwise, there is a chance that cases will rise again," said Rishi Kumar.

A local resident, Akbar said that people should take precautions. They should use masks and main social maintain.

Roshan Kumar, who was heading to the hospital said that people are only stepping out of their homes only when it is necessary.

Another resident, Ranjeev Kumar Singh said, "We have to take precautions for ourselves."

This huge rush leads to an increase in COVID-19 cases. We are only responsible for our safety and we should take all precautions. People should not step out unnecessarily," he said.

In view of the decline in COVID-19 cases, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced the easing of lockdown restrictions in the state from June 9.

Under the fresh set of instructions, the shops are permitted to function till 5 pm but people still need to refrain from going to a crowded place. (ANI)

