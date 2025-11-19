New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday paid homage to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 108th birth anniversary, remembering her exemplary leadership and how her unwavering resolve with lifelong dedication to public service left an indelible mark on India's journey.

"The exemplary and the dynamic leadership of Smt. Indira Gandhi, showing immense political courage, shall forever remain an inspiration. Her unwavering resolve and lifelong dedication to public service left an indelible mark on India's journey of progress," Kharge posted on X, along with snippets of the former PM's speeches.

Also Read | Stray Dog Crisis: Approx 5.25 Lakh Dog Bite Cases, 28 Deaths Due to Rabies in Tamil Nadu, Says Congress Leader P Chidambaram.

https://x.com/kharge/status/1990982106072412548?s=20

Remembering her sacrifice in "safeguarding the unity and integrity of the nation," Kharge paid a respectful homage to her enduring legacy.

Also Read | 'India Saved My Mother's Life': Bangladesh's Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina's Son Sajeeb Wazed Rejects Legitimacy of Her Extradition.

"Her ultimate sacrifice in safeguarding the unity and integrity of the nation deserves a million salutations. On her birth anniversary, we offer our respectful homage to her enduring legacy," he posted.

Born on November 19, 1917, to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman prime minister from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

She was the second longest-serving Prime Minister after Nehru and was well-known for path-breaking economic and social reforms, including the nationalisation of banks. She also abolished the privy purses of the erstwhile princely states.

Indira Gandhi, who was hailed as one of the tallest world leaders, was assassinated by her own Sikh bodyguards at her residence on Akbar Road on October 31, 1984. This came after Operation Bluestar was executed at Amritsar's Golden Temple, wherein Gandhi ordered the Indian Army to confront Sikh separatists who had taken shelter at the holy shrine.

Also known as the 'Iron Lady of India,' Indira Gandhi was actively involved in the freedom movements, including starting the 'Bal Charkha Sangh' and 'Vanar Sena' to support the Congress during the Civil Disobedience movement and fight against the British forces.

Under her, India fought the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, which eventually secured the creation of an independent Bangladesh. Indian forces supported Bangladesh's 'Mukti Vahini'. In 1967, a military conflict broke out between India and China, leading to the deaths of multiple Chinese and Indian soldiers and resulting in the withdrawal of Chinese forces from Sikkim. 8 years later, in 1975, Sikkim was incorporated into the Indian union after a referendum called for it. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)