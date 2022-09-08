Shillong, Sep 8 (PTI) Meghalaya Police arrested four drug traffickers, including a woman, after heroin worth Rs 75 lakh was seized from their possession, an officer said on Thursday.

Three persons were picked up from Dhankheti bus shed here and another from the parking lot on Wednesday night, SP (City) Vivek Syiem said.

Also Read | Goa's Curlies Restaurant Linked to BJP Leader Sonali Phogat's Death To Be Demolished Soon Over Green Rules Violation.

He said 15 soap cases and three vials containing 188.40 gm of heroin worth Rs 75 lakh and cash Rs 1.64 lakh was seized from the possession of the four persons.

A case has been registered at the Laitumkhrah police in this connection, the SP added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi ‘A Great Guy, Doing A Terrific Job’, Says Former US President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday police had arrested six drug traffickers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)