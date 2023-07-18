New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) There is a "high incidence" of dengue fever in children in Delhi, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday, and directed authorities to take targeted action to safeguard children from vector-borne diseases.

In view of the early onset of monsoon and due to waterlogging in Delhi amid flood-like situation, there are chances of "significant increase" in the number of cases of vector-borne diseases, such as dengue, this year, the Delhi health department said in a statement.

More than 160 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital till mid-July this year, the highest for this period since 2018, according to a municipal report released on Monday. The report issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also said that 54 cases of malaria have been recorded in the same period.

The Delhi health minister held a high-level meeting with all stakeholder departments to review the preparedness to tackle vector-borne diseases during the monsoon and directed them to take the strictest steps to prevent vector-borne diseases.

Bharadwaj acknowledged that there is a "high incidence" of dengue fever in children, and directed the Directorate of Education and the MCD to take targeted action to safeguard children from vector-borne diseases, the statement said.

Officials from the health department, MCD, NDMC, Delhi Jal Board, irrigation & flood control department, and education department were present in the meeting.

The minister also directed the Directorate of Education and MCD to inform all schools managed by them to ensure that full-sleeve clothing and full-sleeve uniform be worn by students to prevent mosquito bites.

School children will also be made responsible for spreading awareness and for checking their homes for stagnant water. The Directorate of Education and MCD have been asked to direct private and government schools to provide 'Dengue Homework Cards' to help monitor their homes, the statement said.

The health minister also called for community participation by conducting awareness campaigns and developing information communication materials.

The Delhi government has come up with a "mega action plan" to combat the spread of vector-borne diseases under which steps will be taken to determine the serotype of the prevailing dengue virus in the city, officials had said earlier.

Bharadwaj on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting on the preparedness for keeping vector-borne diseases under check in the national capital.

