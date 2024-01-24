New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): The Chairman of the High-Level Committee (HLC) on One Nation One Election, Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India, held the fourth round of consultations with eminent jurists.

The eminent jurists who gave their considered opinion on the subject included Justice Dilip Bhosale, former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, and Justice Rajendra Menon, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court.

Also Read | India Myanmar Border: After Mizoram, NSCN-IM Opposes Centre's Move to Boundary Fencing, Scrap Free Movement Regime.

Initiating discussions with financial and economic experts, Ram Nath Kovind also held interactions with Ajay Singh, President of ASSOCHAM, and Chairman and Managing Director of Spicejet Airlines who was also accompanied by the Secretary-General and Assistant Secretary general of ASSOCHAM.

Ajay Singh put forth his views in detail on the economic advantages of holding simultaneous elections for the nation.

Also Read | Ayodhya: Ram Temple Gets Over 2.5 Lakh Devotees on Wednesday, Rs 3.17 Crore in Donation in First Day After Consecration Ceremony.

Recently, the High-Level Committee relating to the holding of simultaneous elections in the country has initiated a consultation process under the Chairmanship of Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India.

As part of this consultation, on January 17, the Chairman of the Committee met Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, former Chief Justice of Madras High Court in New Delhi.

Continuing with the deliberations the Chairman of the HLC held discussions with Justice Gorla Rohini, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court and Sushil Chandra, former Chief Election Commissioner of India.

As part of this consultation process, suggestions and considered views are solicited from the citizens, political parties, eminent jurists like former Chief Justices of the Supreme Court and High Courts, constitutional experts, and former CECs among others. The consultation process shall continue in the coming days, stated the press communications issued.

The High-Level Committee recently also sought public view regarding the One Nation One Election issue.

The public notice issued stated that "Notice for inviting suggestions from members of the general public for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country", stated the notice.

Earlier the High-Level Committee constituted held its preliminary meeting under the chairmanship of Ram Nath Kovind, Former President of India. Amit Shah, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation; Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Law and Justice, Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, N. K. Singh, former Chairman, 15th Finance Commission, Dr. Subhash C. Kashyap, former Secretary General, Lok Sabha, Sanjay Kothari, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner attended the meeting. Harish Salve, Senior Advocate joined the meeting virtually.

The One Nation, One Election was constituted through a notification dated September 2023. As per the Terms of Reference, the Committee was required to make recommendations for the creation of an appropriate legal and administrative framework for holding simultaneous elections permanently, identification of necessary amendments to the Constitution and related election laws, preparation of common electoral rolls, logistics such as EVMS/VVPATS, etc.

Suggestions are invited in writing from the members of the general public for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country. All suggestions received by January 15, 2024, will be placed before the Committee for its consideration, stated public notice issued. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)