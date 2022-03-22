New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The high-speed free Wi-Fi internet facility is now available at 6,100 railway stations across the country, RailTel said on Tuesday.

"The milestone of 6,100 stations with Wi-Fi coverage was reached today (Tuesday) with the commissioning of Wi-Fi facility at Ubarni railway station (Rae Bareli district, UP) in Lucknow Division of Northern Railway," the statement by RailTel noted.

RailTel, a PSU under the Ministry of Railways, said it is close to expanding this coverage to all stations -- except the halt stations -- in the country.

Out of the aforementioned 6,100 stations, more than 5,000 stations are in rural areas, it said.

The project of providing free Wi-Fi internet facility at stations was envisaged in the Railway budget of 2015, it noted.

