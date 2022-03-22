The Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank has invited online applications for the recruitment of Treasury Specialized Officers. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is March 31. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of MSC Bank at www.mscbank.com or ibps.in.

MSC Bank recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8 vacancies out of which 4 vacancies are for the post of treasury domestic dealer, 1 vacancy is for the post of treasury forex dealer, and 3 vacancies are for the post of treasury mid office/back office. ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Announced; Check Eligibility, Age Limit, Other Details

MSC Bank recruitment age limit: The candidates age should not be less than 23 years and not more than 35 years.

MSC Bank recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹1770 includes GST for all category candidates. NIA Recruitment 2022: Apply for 67 Assistant SI and Head Constable Posts on nia.gov.in, Check Details Here

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Treasury Domestic Dealer (Officer Grade II): Graduate/ Post graduate degree with specialization in Finance/ Mathematics/Statistics from a University/Institution/Board recognized by Government.

Treasury Forex Dealer (Officer Grade II): Graduate/ Post graduate degree with specialization in Finance/ Mathematics/Statistics from a University/Institution/Board recognized by Government.

MSC Bank recruitment: Know How to apply

1. Visit the MSC Bank's website at www.mscbank.com

2. On the homepage, click on the career tab

3. Click on the apply link

4. Register and fill the application form

5. Pay the application fee

6. Submit the application form

7. Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

