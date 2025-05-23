By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition Lok Sabha for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of compromising India's prestige In Operation Sindoor, adding that this is high time to stand with nation rather speaking against PM Narendra Modi.

In an interview with ANI, the Deputy Chairman said "There cannot be a more sad and shocking and completely ignorant statement made by Opposition leader in Lok Sabha. This is the time when we all should stand together with the nation. When the 1971 war took place with Pakistan it was widely publicised that Atal Bihari Vajpayee called Indira Gandhi Durga. Despite fact that Atal did not say so and so many documents available but he did not protest at that time."

Harivansh hit out at the previous Congress-led government for allegedly not taking any action against bomb blasts which took place in Delhi and Mumbai during the 1990s and 2004-2014. He claimed that former National Security Advisor Shivshankar Menon's book also had details about the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, which took place with the coordination of Pakistan.

"You must have heard the name of Shivshankar Menon former Foreign Secretary and National Security Advisor, he has written a book that in 1993, a bomb blast took place with the coordination of Pakistan in Mumbai. 257 people were killed, more than 700 were injured. No action taken. bomb blasts took place at various places during 2004 -2014 in the whole country including Mumbai and Delhi Several people died but again no action taken against perpetrators," Harivansh claimed

"Menon had written that we were in favour of immediate action. He has also written why action was not taken. He has clearly written how under pressure we did not take action. Whose government was there then and where was the tongue that is being raised today?" he added.

He further hit out at the Congress for questioning the armed forces and not believing their statements.

"These people today even not ready to believe our DGMO who is in contact with Pakistan. Pakistan wants ceasefire because our missile destroyed their Air Force bases with our indigenous technology," he said it.

Earlier, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia criticised Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft during the ongoing Operation Sindoor, calling his statements careless and damaging to the morale of the armed forces.

Rahul Gandhi, on May 22, hit out at PM Modi and posed a series of questions about terrorism, Pakistan's statement, and US President Donald Trump's claims of mediation between India and Pakistan.

In a post targeting the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi posted, "Modiji, stop giving hollow speeches. Just tell me, why did you believe Pakistan's statement on terrorism? Why did you sacrifice India's interests by bowing to Trump? Why does your blood boil only in front of cameras? You have compromised the honour of India!" (ANI)

