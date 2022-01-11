New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Our higher educational institutions have enormous potential to serve as enablers in the Indian innovation and start-up ecosystem, Union Minister of State for education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, said on Tuesday.

The Minister said the vision of "AatmaNirbhar Bharat" can be achieved by supportive ecosystem and dedication and efforts of our innovators and entrepreneurs.

"India of tomorrow should merge the best of our tradition with the best of the modern global outlook. Our country has one of the largest higher education systems and the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world. We strive to be a knowledge-based economy and this is not possible without Innovative sprit and Entrepreneurship within our educational institutions," he said.

Singh was addressing an e-symposium on "Building Innovation Ecosystem In Educational Institutes".

The Minister urged the educational institutions in India to shift their mind-set and create environment that supports high-quality research, innovation, and entrepreneurship leading to commercialization and technology transfer.

He congratulated the 75 start-ups who were identified by the Ministry of Education as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

"These 75 start-ups of students and faculty have developed innovative technologies and has huge potential. The start-ups received funding support up to Rs 10 lakhs each and moreover mentoring and incubation support will also be provided in collaboration with partnering agencies," he said.

K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Department of Higher Education said that in India currently we have 2500 Innovation Cell and an additional 5000 Cell will be added in the future.

" 50,000 teachers under the ambassador program are being trained which will bring huge transformation in education sector. This is a culture of innovation and these type of events motivate the youth to come forward and showcase new ideas and capabilities, " Murthy said.

