Dehradun, Dec 12 (PTI) Tehri and Chamoli district in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall while the the lower areas were lashed by rains on Saturday, intensifying cold conditions in the state.

Popular tourist spots like Dhanolti, Kanatal and Surkanda Devi in Tehri district received season's third snowfall much to the delight of the holidaymakers.

The meteorological office at Ranichairi said the district received 13.6 mm of rain.

As a result of snowfall and rain in the district cold conditions intensified with New Tehri recording a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 24 degrees Celsius it said.

The higher reaches of the hills in Chamoli district received snowfall while it rained intermittently in the lower areas throughout the day. Parts of Nanda Devi Flower Valley and Kedarnath Musk Deer sanctuary have been covered in snow.

It rained in Dehradun too with the city recording a minimum of 12.4 degree Celsius.

