Bhopal, December 12: Three COVID-19 patients at the Hamidia Hospital, a state-run medical facility in the Madhya Pradesh capital, died due to oxygen supply being snapped. The matter emerged as a case of gross negligence as the oxygen supply was cut due to power outage, in the wee hours of Friday. The generator installed at the medical facility lasted for only 10 minutes.

The deceased include ex-Congress corporator - 67-year-old Akbar Khan. The other two patients who died were Babulal, 70, and Mohammad Khalil, 70. They were kept on high-flow oxygen supply support, in the intensive care unit that included around 11 patients. Bhopal Police Lathicharge COVID-19 Health Workers Who Were Protesting Against Being Laid Off From Work (Watch Video).

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed anguish over the incident. He has assured a thorough inquiry into the matter, stating that the government will act against all those officials found guilty of negligence.

Based on the preliminary probe, Bhopal division commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat suspended a public works department sub-engineer. A show-cause notice has also been issued to the Dean of Gandhi Medical College and Superintendent of Hamidia hospital.

As per the information available, the power supply was lost at 5:48 am. The generator that was installed in the hospital worked for only 10 minutes. The diesel was also not available to recharge the generator.

The power supply returned after several hours. The disruption of oxygen supply proved to be fatal for the three deceased coronavirus patients. Their family members have marked their angst over the hospital's negligence. The Opposition Congress has sought accountability from the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, seeking the resignation of State Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang.

