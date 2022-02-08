Bengaluru, Feb 8 (PTI) As protests for and against the 'hijab' intensified in different parts of Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday declared a holiday to high schools and colleges in the state for the next three days.

Bommai has also appealed for peace.

"I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate," Bommai said in a tweet.

Tension had prevailed at some educational institutions in Udupi, Shivamogga, Bagalkote and other parts of the state, during protests for and against hijab today, forcing the police and authorities to intervene.

This even as the Karnataka High Court is today hearing the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in college.

