Shimla, Aug 5 (PTI) With an eye on the 2024 general elections, the Himachal Pradesh BJP will launch a statewide campaign to boost the morale of its booth presidents with senior leaders reaching out to them, state party incharge Avinash Rai Khanna said on Saturday.

Khanna, who called on national BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda in Delhi, said that under the initiative in-charges, co-incharges, state BJP chief, district presidents and other leaders would contact booth presidents, a statement issued by the BJP office here said.

Khanna claimed the popularity of the ruling Congress is declining and that the BJP would win all four Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2024 polls.

The Congress government would have to pay a heavy price for the inconvenience and hardship to apple-growers, he claimed.

