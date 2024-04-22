India News | Himachal: BJP Trying to Politicize Palampur Attack, Says Congress' Rajneesh Kimta

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary Rajneesh Kimta alleged on Monday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency, Kangana Ranaut, and her party are trying to politicize the issue of the attack on a college student in Palampur.

A college girl was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon by a youth at a bus stand in Kangra's Palampur on Saturday. The accused tried to kill the girl, but a few alert passengers and passers-by overpowered the attacker and handed him over to the police.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC Orders Fresh Polls in Eight Polling Stations in Arunachal Pradesh on April 24.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "The BJP is trying to gain political benefits from the brutal attack by a person in Palampur, Kangra district." He said that the accused was arrested immediately and the Chief Minister visited the victim, with all medical expenses paid by the state government.

"The incident in Palampur is unfortunate. Whatever was needed has already been taken care of, and the accused has been arrested. I don't understand the BJP people who are alleging that there is a law and order situation in the state. The government has taken care of the victim; the antisocial elements will be dealt with accordingly as per the law," Kimta said.

Also Read | UPSC Combined Defence Services Exam (II) 2023 Results Declared at www.upsc.gov.in, Check Merit List of Selected Candidates Here.

The Congress leader said, "The BJP is in campaign mode. I would request Kangana ji to come here to Shimla...If she (Ranaut) is saying that Congress doesn't respect women, our Chief Minister has started the Mahila Samman Nidhi Yojana to honour women, and on the other hand, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur had complained to the Election Commission of India against this scheme. It indicates who is against women, the BJP or the Congress?"

Speaking about the welfare initiatives by the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, Kimta debunked some false claims by the BJP.

"During the next 40 to 45 days, the BJP will keep misleading people. We never talked about 15 Lakh rupees; we promised Rs 1500 to women, and we are giving it. We promised OPS to employees, and the BJP stopped it in Rajasthan. We never said 2 crore employment. We have provided over 20,000 employment opportunities in 15 months of government and will provide more," Kimta said.

Slamming the BJP, Kimta said, "We have increased the support price for apples; we provided special relief to flood-hit people. BJP was not able to do anything, just misled and lied to people. The BJP is wearing a spectacle of hate. Unless they see people with clear eyes, they will not understand."

On being asked about the BJP's complaint against the Congress party on derogatory remarks against Kangana Ranaut, Kimta said that the party has categorically made it clear that no such elements would be tolerated and will never be supported.

"We will not support anyone who uses derogatory statements against women. Congress has been in favour of women. We had Indira ji as Prime Minister, the first woman President was elected during the Congress regime. We have a woman state party chief, and we have categorically made it clear that no one will support such elements. We have started the Mahila Samman Nidhi to strengthen women," Kimta explained.

Speaking on the reports of expelled senior Congress leader Gangu Ram Musafir rejoining the party, Kimta said that he has not yet joined the party.

Kimta said that Musafir may join the party as the case is pending with the Congress high command. On Saturday, Gangu Ram Musafir rejoined the party before the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief and was confirmed by the party state Chief. But later, a clarification was issued that Musafir had not been taken back into the party yet.

"There were reports that Gangu Ram Musafir has rejoined the Congress party, but till date, he has not been taken into the party. He was expelled for six years from the party as he contested against the Party's candidate in the Assembly elections. He has applied to rejoin the party, and the state congress committee has recommended his name," Kimta said.

"As he visited the Congress office during the Shimla Parliamentary meeting and said he had joined it later in the evening, the High command directed him to clarify as it is pending with the party's high command. It is not our prerogative to be expelled or rejoin the party; this is decided by the party's high command. It is not damaging as it is not that he will not be taken back into the party; the decision will be taken soon on it," Kimta added further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)