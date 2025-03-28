Shimla, Mar 28 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved the elevation of the Directorate of Elementary Education to the Directorate of School Education for overseeing education from pre-nursery to Class 12.

The Directorate of Higher Education will now manage colleges and look into all aspects of higher education. This restructuring is part of the government's ongoing reforms aimed at improving the administration and efficiency of the education system, a statement issued here said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: 5 Terrorists, 4 Policemen Killed in Kathua As Anti-Terrorist Operation Continues in Area.

The Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu decided to amend the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education, Himachal Rules, 2011 to conduct examinations at the end of the fifth and eighth class.

If a child fails to meet the promotion criteria, students will be given additional opportunity for re-examination within a period of two months from the date of declaration of results, the statement said.

Also Read | Delhi Hoardings Case: FIR Lodged Against AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal for 'Misusing' Public Money, Court Told.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)