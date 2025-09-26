Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh government has launched the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana, a community-based afforestation scheme, with an outlay of Rs. 100 crore aimed at increasing green cover while generating employment and strengthening the rural economy, vis-a-vis making a stride in making 'Green and Clean Himachal' by 2027.

According to an official release, the scheme marks a major shift from traditional plantation models to a community-driven approach, involving local groups such as Mahila Mandals, Yuvak Mandals, Self-Help Groups, and other registered Community-Based Organisations (CBOs).

Also Read | Odisha Weather Update and Forecast: Several Parts of State Receive Heavy Rainfall, IMD Issues Red Alert.

These groups will play a pivotal role in both plantation and maintenance activities in degraded forest areas. To enhance forest cover, the scheme is expected to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for thousands of rural residents across the state.

The Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana is a visionary step by the State Government that addresses climate resilience, ecological health and economic upliftment of rural communities, all at once.

Also Read | Partha Chatterjee Gets Bail: Relief for TMC Leader and Former West Bengal Minister As Court Grants Conditional Bail in Teacher Recruitment 'Scam' Case.

Each participating CBO will be assigned up to 5 hectares of barren or degraded forest land. The Forest Department will supply high-quality planting material from its departmental nurseries and ensure regular monitoring and evaluation of plantation success.

To support this work, each CBO will receive up to Rs. 1.20 lakh per hectare or a proportionate amount as per the land parcel. For areas smaller than one hectare, funds will be released proportionately. Additionally, a performance-based incentive of Rs. 1.20 lakh per hectare will be provided based on the verified survival rate of planted saplings.

A dedicated portal will be used for geo-tagging plantations and real-time monitoring, and all payments will be made electronically to the CBOs' bank accounts, ensuring transparency and accountability. The Spokesperson said that the scheme not only aims to improve ecosystem services such as carbon sequestration, water conservation and soil stabilisation, but also to revitalise the rural economy by generating sustainable livelihoods.

As per Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's vision, this would empower local communities through active participation in forest restoration, promote biodiversity by planting native species and instil a sense of ownership and responsibility towards forest conservation.

Himachal has seen the worst of disasters since 2023, and the Yojna would go a long way in increasing the forest cover in times to come, strengthening the fragile economy of the State, stated an official spokesperson. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)