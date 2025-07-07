Shimla, Jul 7 (PTI) In view of massive destruction caused by the recent cloudburst and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday directed officials to conduct a study on high-risk glacial lakes and promote safe construction activities.

Sukhu has directed the government departments to set up their projects at least 100 meters away from the water streams to minimize the losses.

The CM also emphasised on promoting safe construction activities by encouraging people to build their houses at least 100 meters away from rivers and rivulets, according to an official statement.

Natural disasters pose the biggest challenges for the future and combating the adverse effects of climate change was a pressing concern for humanity, he said while presiding over the 9th meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Expressing concern over the rising incidents of cloudbursts, Sukhu said the present state government was making all-out efforts to rehabilitate and provide relief to the affected families.

CM Sukhu said 19 cloudbursts have claimed 14 lives in the state during the ongoing monsoon season, causing significant losses to human lives and properties.

Concern about rising incidents of cloudbursts was also taken up with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, 10 cloudbursts in Mandi district on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1 claimed 14 lives. Meanwhile, eight people died in 23 flashfloods and one casualty was reported in 16 landslides in the state while eight died by drowning.

He said disasters have now become frequent phenomena and in 2023, Himachal Pradesh suffered significant losses during the monsoon season, affecting thousands of people.

Over the past few days, Mandi district recorded 123 per cent excess rains, causing widespread devastation in the district whereas Shimla district received 105 per cent excess rainfall, the CM said.

Sukhu directed the SDMA to issue regular weather updates to the public and to counter misinformation circulating in social media.

He said that SDMA was the sole authority to issue alerts and urged the people to rely only on the official information.

The CM said that the state government was strengthening the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and a new campus was being set up at Palampur in Kangra district.

A State Institute of Disaster Management would be established at Dr Manmohan Singh Himachal Institute of Public Administration, Shimla while Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla would carry out research and development work, the statement added.

He said that Rs 891 crore disaster risk reduction project was being implemented under which strengthening of the HPSDMA and the district disaster management authority (DDMAs) would be done along-with fortifying disaster preparedness through effective early warning system and supporting mitigation measures, which would be completed in March, 2030.

