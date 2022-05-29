Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday presided over a review meeting ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Shimla visit, informed the officials on Sunday.

The meeting headed by Thakur was conducted between the senior state government officials with an agenda to take note of the preparedness of PM Modi's visit slated for May 31.

Thakur stressed the government's focus on PM Modi's visit to Himachal Pradesh on completion of his 8 years as the Prime Minister.

"I held a meeting with officials of the state government regarding the Prime Minister's event. Took note of the arrangements. Tourist season is at its peak and no one should face difficulty due to traffic. We had a detailed discussion to make the event successful," Thakur told ANI.

He also highlighted that the people in the northern state await PM's visit and directed the officers to ensure that all possible arrangements are made to make the event a historic one.

CM Thakur on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with all the Chief Ministers of the states on May 31 from Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of the completion of eight years of the BJP-led Central government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government will complete eight years at the Centre on May 30, which the party plans to celebrate from May 30 to June 14 at a grand level across the country by holding various events. (ANI)

