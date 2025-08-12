Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met the representatives of the State Computer Teachers Association on Monday and was apprised about the various demands of the association.

Suman Thakur, President, State Computer Teachers Association, said that 1,302 computer teachers have been rendering their services in various government schools for about 25 years and urged CM Sukhu to regularise the services of computer teachers.

The Chief Minister assured that the government would sympathetically consider their genuine demands, an official release stated.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister had on Monday inaugurated the state's first robotic-assisted surgery at Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital (IGMC), Chamiyana and announced that the state government plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore by 2030 towards upgrading medical technology in hospitals statewide.

Sukhu also assured that all vacant posts at IGMC would be filled promptly.

"We are going to provide AIIMS-level medical technology in super-specialist hospitals. By 2030, 3000 crore rupees will be spent on medical technology...If we provide good technology, patients living in villages can receive better treatment... We have decided that the vacant posts at IGMC will be filled," he said.

IGMC has become the first government health institution in the State to perform high-end procedures of robotic surgery, an official release said. (ANI)

