Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday met a delegation of the Solan assembly constituency (AC) in Shimla and raised several developmental demands concerning their region.

The Himachal CM Sukhu said, "no one should lose their livelihood unjustly and the state government would continue to work to provide relief, support and opportunities to those in need."

The Chief Minister assured the delegation that their concerns would be "considered sympathetically" by the government.

The meeting took place in the presence of Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil, MLA Sudarshan Bablu, and Nardev Singh Kanwar, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the present State Government was committed to the welfare of underprivileged and marginal sections of society and would ensure their well-being.

The Chief Minister was speaking to a delegation of the Street Vendors Union from Hamirpur, who called on him at his official residence, Oak-Over, to express their heartfelt gratitude for his support and intervention in addressing their long-standing issues.

The delegation shared that their 'Khokhas' had earlier been demolished arbitrarily, leaving them without a source of livelihood and shelter.

Despite their repeated appeals, no action had been taken in their favour.

However, after coming into power, the Chief Minister extended all-out support to these families, ensuring justice and livelihood security.

They thanked the Chief Minister for his compassionate stances on their rehabilitation, providing them with a much-needed relief.

Political Advisor to Chief Minister Sunil Sharma said that the Chief Minister was committed to ensuring that the benefits of government welfare schemes percolate down to the downtrodden and last persons in society.

He said that Sh. Sukhu has always adopted a humanitarian approach to addressing the problems of the common man.

The occasion was attended by Chairman APMC Hamirpur Ajay Sharma, Senior Congress leaders Rajesh Anand, Manoj Sharma, Rakesh Verma, Sunil Kumar, Harsh Kalia, Neelam Sharma, and representatives of the street vendors Union. (ANI)

