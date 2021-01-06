Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was presented with the State Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) action plan under which there is a Rs 102 crore plan to be implemented in five years on Wednesday.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) programme on reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, conservation of forest carbon stocks, sustainable management of forests and enhancement of forest carbon stocks in developing countries (collectively known as REDD+) aims to achieve climate change mitigation by incentivising forest conservation in developing countries.

The Chief Minister also unveiled a book titled "Leadership in Forest Management" written by Dr Savita PCCF (HoFF). The book focuses on the essential ingredients of leadership in the context of a multifaceted discipline like forestry.

As it was the 56th birthday of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, people from all walks of life gathered at his official residence 'Oak Over' and wished healthy and long life to him. Wife of Chief Minister and Chairperson, State Red Cross Hospital Welfare Section, Dr Sadhna Thakur was also present on the occasion.

He also planted a sapling of Rudraksha at his official residence Oak Over on the occasion.

Thakur also launched the wall calendar 2021 of Forest Department, the theme of which is to highlight the scenic beauty of Forests of the state and table calendar on the theme of spreading awareness about medicinal plants of the state on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of various states telephonically wished the Chief Minister a happy and prosperous birthday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)