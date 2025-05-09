Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to stay vigilant in view of the latest cross-border tensions escalating between India and Pakistan.

While presiding over a high-level meeting here today, the Chief Minister took detailed feedback from all DCS and SPS regarding the prevailing condition in their respective districts, according to a release.

"There is no need to panic as such, but you all should remain cautious and watchful at all levels", stated the Chief Minister.

He said that the essential government offices, including the Chief Minister's office, Office of Chief Secretary, and Control Rooms with essential staff, will remain operational across the state during the upcoming three holidays.

The release stated that the Chief Minister hoped that the district administration adjoining inter-state borders would immediately take necessary measures as and when warned by the sound of sirens, particularly in Pathankot, Chandigarh, and Jammu and Kashmir, in case of possible escalation of tension.

He directed that all adhere to the instructions of the Union Government and the State Government to ensure the safety of the people.

He also directed ensuring adequate security around vital installations, including religious places, airports, dams, and bridges. He also instructed to conduct regular mock drills in accordance with the advisories of the Union Government. He also assured us that he would extend full support in strengthening the Control Rooms established across the State.

CM Sukhu extended solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces and the Union Government, further commending the action of our armed forces for giving a befitting reply to the Pakistani failed intrusion.

"We are proud of our brave hearts and action being taken by our Armed forces in safeguarding the Nation," he remarked.

The Chief Minister also urged the people of the State to rely on the official information and not be swayed by the rumours or fake news.

Principal Advisor Media to Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Director General of Police Dr Atul Verma, Additional Chief Secretaries KK Pant, Onkar Chand Sharma and RD Nazeem, Principal Secretary Finance Devesh Kumar, Secretaries Abhishek Jain and Rakesh Kanwar attended the meeting at Shimla while Deputy Commissioners and Superintendent of Police of all the districts joined the meeting virtually. (ANI)

