Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday inaugurated the 76th State-Level Van-Mahotsav in Shimla.

He also planted a deodar sapling during the event.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025: Who Were the Members of Independent India's First Cabinet? List of Ministers' Names and Their Portfolios in Jawaharlal Nehru's Ministry.

The Chief Minister launched the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojna across all Assembly constituencies and virtually interacted with Ministers and MLAs participating in the programme, and discussed forest conservation and afforestation measures in detail.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, he said that Van Mahotsav highlighted the importance of forests, often called the Earth's lifeline.

Also Read | President of India Speech on Eve of Independence Day 2025: Prez Droupadi Murmu Says 'Access to Basic Facilities Like Tap Water a Right of Citizen' During Public Address.

"This year, around 9000 hectares of forest land would be planted with trees under different schemes, and 60 per cent of these saplings would bear fruit," he said.

Further, the CM highlighted the state government's work to ensure protection and enrichment of the rich biodiversity of the state. "These efforts would contribute to achieving the target of increasing 30 per cent forest cover by 2030."

The Chief Minister also stated that the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojna would not only promote forest development but also enhance public participation and strengthen the rural economy.

Under this scheme, Mahila mandals, Yuvak mandals, Self-Help groups and joint forest committees would plant and look after saplings on one to five hectares of designated forest land for five years. A budget provision of Rs 100 crore has been made for this purpose.

This year, saplings were being planted across 1,000 to 1,500 hectares of forest land at a cost of Rs 20 crore. An additional Rs 1.2 lakh per hectare was being provided for sapling maintenance, said the Chief Minister.

He also highlighted the state government's focus on financial discipline for Vyavastha Parivartan and the introduction of various reforms in the working of the Forest department.

The officers were being encouraged to dedicate more time to fieldwork related to forest expansion and conservation rather than office routines.

The Chief Minister further said that the government was implementing schemes that provide rural communities with self-employment opportunities near their homes, thereby strengthening their livelihoods.

He said that the initiatives of the present state government in natural farming were also being recognised and appreciated nationally.

He also gave cheques of rupees one lakh each to different mahila mandals for tree plantation under the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojna. Apart from this, cheques of Rs 50,000 each have also been distributed under the JICA project to the beneficiaries for livelihood. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)