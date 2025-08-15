Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): During State-level Independence Day celebrations at Sarkaghat in Mandi district on Friday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched Him Bhog wheat flour, Him Bhog daliya, and Him Bhog turmeric products. These items, made from naturally grown wheat and turmeric, aim to provide chemical-free products to consumers.

The Chief Minister also honoured three eminent personalities with the 'Prerna Srot' Award. Prof. Him Chatterjee of Shimla was recognised for reviving Kangra miniature painting and creating the world's longest public artwork at Pragati Maidan Tunnel, New Delhi. He also gave away this award to Dr. Ram Swaroop Shandil of Shimla district for his outstanding national and international performances in folk, classical, ghazal, bhajan and group song genres, whereas Prof. Prem Kumar Khosla, Chancellor of Shoolini University, Solan, was awarded for his pioneering contributions to forestry education, including launching B.Sc., M.Sc. and Ph.D. programmes.

The 'Himachal Gaurav' Award was conferred on Chandrekha Dadhwal of Dharamshala for her exceptional literary contributions; Shalini Vats of Seubagh, Kullu, for her work in empowering the visually impaired, differently-abled, women and children and Dr. Lal Singh of Chhota Shimla for leading over 50 projects on sustainable livelihoods, biodiversity conservation, renewable energy and agricultural innovation.

The State Rural Livelihood Mission of the Rural Development Department and the Indian Red Cross Society, Kullu, were also honoured with the State-Level Civil Service Award 2025.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also distributed Rs. two lakh each as marriage grants under the Mukhyamantri Sukh Aashray Yojana to five beneficiaries from Sarkaghat and Dharampur areas and Rs 1.5 lakh each as the first instalment for house construction under the Mukhyamantri Vidhwa Evam Ekal Nari Awas Yojana to 11 beneficiaries of the Sarkaghat assembly segment, with the remaining Rs 1.5 lakh to be provided upon roof-level completion of the house.

The CM also honoured the departments, officers and officials of Mandi district who extended their valuable support to the district administration in execution of relief and rescue operations on a war footing during this year's disasters in the district. (ANI)

