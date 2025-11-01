Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday participated in the State-level function organised by Shree Guru Singh Sabha, Shimla, at the Ridge on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, a CMO release said.

The Chief Minister carried the sacred Saroop of Shree Guru Granth Sahib Ji on his head in a mark of reverence and placed it respectfully on the stage.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Light Switch Dispute Turns Deadly as Man Kills Colleague With Dumbbell, Surrenders To Police.

He said that Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji would always be remembered as a great warrior, spiritual leader, and protector of the motherland. His ideals, values and supreme sacrifice continue to inspire humanity to uphold righteousness and compassion.

CM Sukhu said that the teachings and life philosophy of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji serve as a guiding light for the youth to build a bright and strong future.

Also Read | Punjab 'Sheesh Mahal' Row: Bhagwant Mann Slams BJP's 'Sheesh Mahal 2.0' Claim, Says Chandigarh Residence Allotted As per Rules (Watch Video).

On the occasion, the Chief Minister honoured Jathedar Shree Akal Takht Sahib Amritsar, Kuldeep Singh Gadgaj. President of Shree Guru Singh Sabha Shimla Jaswinder Singh presented a Siropa to the Chief Minister.MLA's Harish Janartha, Hardeep Singh Bawa, Chief Minister's Principal Media Advisor Naresh Chauhan, Mayor Surinder Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, former Speaker HP Vidhan Sabha Dr. Rajeev Bindal, former Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, OSD to CM Gopal Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, SP Sanjeev Gandhi and other dignitaries were also present.

Meanwhile, Sukhu, while presiding over the review meeting of the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited here on Saturday, directed to ensure better marketing and high-quality of its products, a CMO release said.

He said that a "milk processing centre would be established" in Karcham or Tapri in Kinnaur district to make its products "available to the army and local people".

He said that the "possibility of operating both milk processing plants located at Duttnagar, Shimla district, on an outsourced basis should be considered to ensure a further increase in production." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)