Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Monday said that continuous heavy rainfall across the state has led to massive loss of life and property, severely affecting public infrastructure.

Speaking to reporters in Shimla, the CM confirmed that "four people have died in Shimla, there are reports of some deaths in the Rajgarh area of Sirmaur district, and Hamirpur has also suffered significant damage."he said.

Also Read | Afghanistan Earthquake: India Sends Assistance After 6.0 Magnitude Quake Kills Over 800 People, EAM S Jaishankar Dials Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The Chief Minister said roads, drinking water schemes, irrigation projects, electricity supply systems, schools, and government institutions have been badly hit. "Learning from the 2030 disaster, the state government this time initiated relief and rescue operations swiftly and managed to keep the situation largely under control compared to 2023," he added.

According to Sukhu, Chamba district has suffered the most damage. "Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi himself has reached Bharmour on foot. Under his leadership, relief and rescue operations are underway," the CM said. He noted that several stretches of the Bharmour-Chamba road have sunk for up to 1.5 kilometres.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Mother, Infant Among 3 Killed After Car Rams Government Bus on Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway.

Restoration work is being carried out on a war footing, with some sections already reopened. Temporary pedestrian pathways have been created, and free arrangements for food and transport have been provided in affected areas.

On the political front, the Chief Minister criticised the opposition for what he described as playing politics during a crisis. "In this difficult time, the opposition is doing politics. Instead of seeking political mileage, everyone should come together to help the people," Sukhu said.

He appreciated former CM Shanta Kumar for demanding a special package of Rs 20,000 crore for disaster-hit families. "I am grateful to him for rising above politics and speaking in the interest of the state. We too will demand a special package from the central government," Sukhu added.

He further said the state is ready to approach the Centre along with the opposition. "We have no ego in this matter. It is not about individuals; it is about the state. All MPs should also speak to the Centre for assistance," the CM stated.

Relief work, he admitted, is being hampered by continuous rainfall. "I spoke to the Revenue Minister at 11:30 am today via satellite phone. He informed me that so far, the death of four pilgrims in Bharmour has been confirmed. Helicopters and volunteer teams have been deployed to retrieve bodies and move stranded pilgrims to safe locations," Sukhu said. He warned that landslide conditions remain severe in many places.

Heavy machinery and Indian Air Force helicopters are being used to clear blocked roads and evacuate people. The Revenue Minister has been stationed in Bharmour for the last four days, personally overseeing relief work.

The Chief Minister assured that the state government will extend all possible assistance to affected families. "Those whose houses have collapsed, who have lost livestock, or whose crops have been damaged will be compensated," he said, urging people to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel. He also advised tourists to check weather updates before travelling.

"Heavy rain is a big challenge to relief and rescue work. Once the weather clears, the operations will be accelerated," Sukhu said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)