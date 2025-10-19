Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the Tutikandi Bal Ashram here today and celebrated the festival of lights with the children.

According to the release, the Chief Minister was welcomed by the children and staff of the Ashram with the traditional lighting of earthen lamps and colourful cultural performances. During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with the children, distributed sweets and gifts, and extended his heartfelt Deepawali greetings to them.

Also Read | 'Touched His Private Parts, Tried To Grab Me': German Woman Sexually Harassed by Delivery Man in Delhi's Safdarjung; Accused Arrested.

"The true spirit of Diwali lies in sharing joy, compassion, and togetherness. These children are our future, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure they grow up with love, dignity and opportunities," stated the Chief Minister Sukhu.

He informed that the state government has adopted the orphaned children as its own, bearing not only their educational expenses but also providing them with Rs. 4000 per month as pocket money, as stated in the release.

Also Read | 'Faced Repeated Attacks From Illegal Bangladeshi Muslims': BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari on Protests in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas District (Watch Videos).

He added that the residential facilities in the Bal Ashrams of the State would be upgraded, along with enhancements to other facilities.

Sukhu also announced that the government would soon launch new welfare schemes specifically aimed at orphans and vulnerable children to ensure their holistic development.

The Chief Minister further announced that a sports day would be organised for the children of the Bal Ashram on November 14 every year, for which the State Government would make adequate budgetary provision. He added that students of the Bal Ashrams would be sent on educational tours outside the State to provide them with better exposure and learning experiences.

He exhorted the children to focus on their studies and thereafter serve the Nation in different capacities, bringing laurels to the State.

Mayor Surinder Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaundal, Director Women and Child Welfare Pankaj Lalit, and Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)