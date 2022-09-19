Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Congress on Monday adopted a unanimous resolution authorising party chief Sonia Gandhi to nominate the new state Congress chief and AICC members.

The resolution was adopted at a meeting of the state Congress here.

The proposal was made by Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh.

The resolution authorised Sonia Gandhi to make appointments of the Pradesh Congress Committee and AICC members.

Interestingly, the resolution has come at a time Congress is going through a process of organisational elections and a contest could take place for the post of Congress chief.

The notification for elections of Congress chief is slated to be issued on September 22 and candidates can file their nomination between September 24 and 30.

The Congress central election authority has allowed Pradesh Congress Committees to adopt resolutions authorising the new Congress president to appoint the party's state unit chiefs and nominate All India Congress Committee (AICC) members.

"We passed resolution today in the presence of all our delegates that we leave it to Sonia Gandhiji that whomever she nominates will be acceptable to all of us and everyone has extended their support in this," Pratibha Singh said.

"That would be in the interest of the party. For this, we called a meeting today. Our APRO has also come here from Delhi to attend this meeting," Singh added.

Former Congress state president Kuldeep Rathore also said that Rahul Gandhi is the "only suitable" person to lead the Congress party in the present circumstances.

The proposal was supported among others by the chief of the Congress Campaign Committee Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri. (ANI)

