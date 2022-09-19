Patna, September 19: A Congress delegation, headed by state in-charge Bhakta Charan Das, met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday and invited them for the Bharat Jodo campaign of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Sources have said that both the leaders have given their consent to participate but as the latter's health is not good, his son and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is likely to represent him.

Earlier in the day, Das, along with other leaders including state chief Madan Mohan Jha, and ministers under Congress quota in the Nitish Kumar government, were part of a meeting in the party headquarters, Sadakat Ashram. Maharashtra Congress Passes Resolution to Appoint Rahul Gandhi as Party Chief.

During the meeting, two proposals were agreed - on the selection of the party's state President and the national President. Jha's tenure will be over in a few days and may not continue, as per sources. As national President, they have unanimously backed Rahul Gandhi.

"We have two proposals that came on Monday and the same have been sent to party headquarters in Delhi. Current party President Sonia Gandhi will take decisions on it," Das said.

Das also said: "The Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi has given new energy among Congress workers in the country. He is gaining popularity in a big way. People are supporting him and we are hopeful of defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election."

