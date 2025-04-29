Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) is set to begin reconstituting its organisational structure at both state and district levels. State Congress President Pratibha Singh on Tuesday announced that she will begin touring Bilaspur and Una districts from May 1 to collect ground-level feedback from party workers before finalising appointments.

Speaking to ANI, Pratibha Singh said the feedback from district workers will form the basis for key organizational decisions, especially in view of the upcoming Panchayat and Assembly elections.

"Our first priority is to appoint district presidents. For that, we are taking feedback from people. I recently toured several areas in the Mandi district and met workers from different constituencies. They were invited from both factions of the party, and they gave their inputs. Now, I will be visiting Bilaspur and Una to meet workers and consult those whom people trust and want to see in leadership," Pratibha Singh said.

The Congress has been under pressure from its grassroots to speed up the long-pending restructuring process. Acknowledging the delay, Singh said, "There has already been a delay in forming the organisational bodies. We will try to ensure no further delay happens. We are aiming to give the party a functional and responsive structure as soon as possible so that preparations for upcoming elections can move forward efficiently."

She stressed the need for coordination between the government and the party organisation to strengthen the Congress across Himachal Pradesh.

"I have repeatedly said, even through the media, that there must be coordination between the government and the organisation. We want to work together as one unit to strengthen the party and ensure our hardworking workers are recognised and placed appropriately," she said.

On the distribution of responsibilities within the organisation and the government, Singh said she had been in touch with senior leaders, including Rajeev Shukla and Rajni Patil, and had submitted a list of party workers who have significantly contributed to the party.

"I spoke with Rajeev Shukla earlier, and recently I met Rajni Patil ji and handed her a list of party workers who deserve responsibility. She told me she would take this report to (Congress General Secretary) KC Venugopal, and then to Mallikarjun Kharge ji. Once we get clarity from the top leadership, we will move quickly to finalise the structure. Our workers are getting restless. If necessary, I will go to Delhi myself to push for this," she said.

Singh also confirmed plans to honour the legacy of her late husband and six-time Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. Responding to a question on the proposed installation of his statue on Shimla's Ridge, she said the unveiling would take place on June 23, his birth anniversary.

"A trust has been formed in Virbhadra Singh's name. People came forward offering to donate both in kind and monetarily for the statue. We welcome these efforts. Everyone wants to see a statue of the leader who contributed immensely to the development of Himachal Pradesh. The government has taken this initiative, and we wholeheartedly support it," she said. (ANI)

