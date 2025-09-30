Shimla (Himchal Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): Himchal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena's farewell ceremony was organised on Tuesday at the State Secretariat by the Secretariat Administration department on his retirement.

In his address, Saxena said that Himachal Pradesh has made remarkable progress since its formation, owing to the collective efforts of its people, leadership, officers, and employees. He lauded the dedication of State employees who, despite adverse weather conditions, have consistently delivered exemplary services.

Recalling his service tenure, he described the people of Himachal Pradesh as hardworking and honest, adding that he always felt a sense of belonging, like a family, in the State. He extended his best wishes for the prosperity and well-being of the State and its people.

Additional Chief Secretary KK Pant praised the exemplary services of Prabodh Saxena and felicitated him on the occasion, while wishing him a long and healthy life.

Secretary Rakesh Kanwar of the Secretariat Administration welcomed the Chief Secretary.

The retiring officials of the Secretariat, Section Officer Umesh, Supervisor Murari Lal, and Caretaker Rupinder Singh were also felicitated for their notable services and extended best wishes.

The senior officers and employees of the State Secretariat were present during the farewell ceremony. (ANI)

