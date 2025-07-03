Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): Amid growing concerns "over unregulated hill cutting and dumping activities" in road construction by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has formed a high-level committee to monitor and investigate all ongoing cutting works, especially among four-lane highway projects.

Addressing the media in Shimla on Wednesday, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that the committee will be chaired by him and will include senior officials from the PWD, Jal Shakti Department, Forest Department, and officers from NHAI.

"Today, we have taken up the concerns of Himachal Pradesh residents very seriously, especially related to the ongoing cutting work for four-lane highway projects being undertaken by NHAI," said Singh.

"The state government has constituted a committee under my chairmanship, including secretaries of all key departments such as PWD, Jal Shakti, Forest, and also officials from the National Highways Authority of India," Singh stated.

Singh said the committee would hold regular consultations and inspections to ensure accountability.

"This committee has been formed so that all issues that emerge from time to time can be discussed constructively and solutions can be found," Singh said, adding that an informal meeting was held today with NHAI officials to specifically raise the issue of uncontrolled hill cutting, dumping, and damage to properties due to the works.

"We raised the matter of land being cut and damaged beyond the acquired width. The NHAI officials agreed to our concerns and assured that a slope and safety audit would be conducted by IIT Roorkee. Wherever such problems are emerging, third-party audits will be conducted and stabilisation measures will be taken at the earliest," Singh told reporters.

The minister referred to a tragic incident in Pandoh valley, where buildings had collapsed due to unsafe construction and land slippage.

"We want to ensure that such incidents are never repeated. Stabilisation and preventive measures must be implemented on time," the minister said.

He added that more such meetings will be held in the coming days to ensure better coordination and enforcement.

Speaking about the impact of the ongoing monsoon, Singh said the state, particularly Mandi district and some parts of Kullu, has witnessed heavy damage.

"Several bridges have been washed away. Around 200 to 250 roads remain closed even today. Yesterday, about 500 roads were blocked many of them have been cleared," he said, adding that today's lighter rainfall helped reduce the damage.

"We are making continuous efforts. In the next couple of days, I will personally visit the affected areas and gain first-hand knowledge. Relief work is already underway, and we will work to intensify it," he added.

The minister appreciated the joint efforts of all rescue and disaster management agencies.

"These are joint mechanisms--SDRF, NDRF, district administration, disaster management board, everyone contributes. I want to thank them all," Singh said.

He stressed the need to focus more on areas where roofs and houses have been damaged heavily, saying it is the government's priority to provide relief and control the situation as much as possible.

"This is a situation beyond anyone's control. But we are trying to act swiftly and provide timely relief. That's our priority," Singh stated.

He also acknowledged that proper central assistance has not yet reached to the state. He said damage assessment is being conducted through patwaris and tehsildars, with reports to be compiled and submitted to the Union government for financial support.

"We will ensure that Himachal Pradesh gets maximum assistance from the Centre for the damage sustained. The figures have crossed several thousand crores over the past two years. Despite that, we are working tirelessly using JCB machines, manpower, and everything we can deploy," Singh told ANI.

He admitted that there have been shortcomings but said the government is committed to improving on all fronts.

"We aim to ensure maximum relief reaches the people. We stay alert based on IMD forecasts and act swiftly. The district and state administrations are working in close coordination. Schools and institutions are shut wherever bad weather is forecasted, and such decisions are taken at the district level," he added.

Singh reiterated that safety, coordination, and timely response remain the top priorities of the state government amid the ongoing monsoon crisis. (ANI)

