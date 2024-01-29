Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that the government is mulling bringing a law to curb corruption thereby ensuring transparency in the system.

He was presiding over the second session of the MLAs' priority meeting of Solan, Chamba, Bilaspur and Lahaul-Spiti districts for the annual estimated budget plans for the year 2024-25.

"We are committed to providing transparent and accountable governance and completely axe corruption," he remarked. He said that to effectively resolve public grievances and provide efficient administration the state government has started the 'Sarkar Gaon ke Dwar' programme acknowledged by the masses.

To curb the drug menace and mining mafia, the state government is taking stringent measures on priority. We are also taking up measures to solve the problem of stray animals and provide shelter to these animals, said CM Sukhu.

MLA from Nalagarh assembly constituency of Solan district, K.L. Thakur stressed the need to crack down on drug and mining mafia along the bordering areas. He also praised the better work of the state government during the disaster.

He demanded for reconstruction of the Dabhota Bridge damaged during the disaster.

MLA Kasauli Vinod Sultanpuri said that there was a demand to connect the Parwanoo and Kamli industrial areas with the National Highway and to build a flyover at the Taksaal railway gate. He demanded to prepare the Daily Progress Report (DPR) of Kaushalya Dam soon and also demanded to take up the matter of starting theme-based trains on the Shimla-Kalka railway track with the Ministry of Railways.

MLA from the Churah assembly constituency of Chamba district, Hansraj demanded the transfer of offices of some departments to other areas of the state to reduce population pressure on Shimla. He demanded rehabilitation of the house owners displaced by the power projects of the Churah area and provided permanent jobs to their family members.

Bharmour assembly constituency MLA Janak Raj demanded to increase in the number of ambulances in the area. He demanded the filling of vacant posts in the education department. He said that Manimahesh Yatra is held from Janmashtami to Radha Ashtami, which should be extended by five more days so that residents can also get employment. He also demanded the opening of the Wool Federation office in Bharmour.

Chamba MLA Neeraj Nayyar demanded the construction of the Chamba-Chowari tunnel below Jot. He expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for providing Rs 165 crore for Chamba Medical College and Rs 13 crore for the construction of a heliport in Chamba and parking facilities.

MLA D.S. Thakur from the Dalhousie assembly segment demanded to fill the vacant posts of doctors and para-medical staff to improve health facilities in his constituency. He demanded funds to be provided for repairing drinking water schemes and starting bus service from Saloni to Tanda. He demanded the construction of a new bus stand in Dalhousie.

MLA Jhanduta Jeet Ram Katwal from Bilaspur district urged to expedite the preparation of DPR of three pending bridges in his constituency. He demanded funds for the under-construction CHC Talai and Civil Hospital Berthin and also sought to solve the problem of low voltage in the area.

MLA Trilok Jamwal of the Bilaspur assembly segment demanded the promotion of tourism activities in Bilaspur. Besides requests to solve the problem of low-voltage, he also stressed launching an awareness campaign to eliminate the problem of the drug menace.

MLA Naina Devi, AC, and Randhir Sharma demanded expediting the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) and Forests Rights Act (FRA) cases so that the development works could not be affected. He also urged to fill the posts of field staff in the Jal Shakti Department and to retain the bus service on the old Swarghat-Bilaspur route benefiting the residents.

MLA Ravi Thakur from Lahaul-Spiti district demanded to merging of the Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj Department at the district level. He also suggested the cultivation and marketing of medicinal plants in the state and demanded the repair of Shanti Stupas in the Lahaul-Spiti district so that tourism could be promoted in a big way. (ANI)

