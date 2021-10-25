Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Following heavy snowfall in the Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur, the district administration on Monday banned all trekking, mountaineering activities on all treks.

Earlier, in the day, three trekkers out of a group of 13, died due to heavy snowfall in Kinnaur, informed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

The trekkers had started their trekking from Rohru to Burua village in Kinnaur district on October 17 and were stranded at area Burua Kanda top due to snowfall in the region. (ANI)

