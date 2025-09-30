Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): A delegation from New Zealand, led by High Commissioner Patrick John Rata, called on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh and New Zealand share many similarities and collaboration in the horticulture sector, particularly apples and pears, could significantly enhance the income of the fruit growers in the state.

He said that Himachal could benefit from New Zealand's advanced horticultural practices, technology transfer and farmer capacity building. Such cooperation would help improve productivity, strengthen post-harvest management and meet international quality standards, thereby enhancing the global competitiveness of Himachal's produce.

The Chief Minister said that New Zealand's experts could extend technical guidance in areas such as high-density plantation, orchard management, pest and disease control, storage and marketing strategies. This initiative would not only improve yield and quality but also boost the horticulture-driven economy of Himachal Pradesh.

"The Government of Himachal Pradesh is committed to enhancing the income of apple growers and has taken several steps in this direction in the last two-and-a-half years. The introduction of the universal carton has ensured better prices for horticulturists. With the support of New Zealand's expertise, the state aims to adopt modern, sustainable and climate-resilient practices, paving the way for a new era in apple and pear cultivation," the Chief Minister stated.

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi also shared his suggestions during the meeting.

Secretary Horticulture C Paularasu and senior officials were present. (ANI)

