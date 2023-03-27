Shimla, Mar 27 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Monday sought cooperation of opposition BJP for a "liberal" financial assistance from the Centre.

Replying to discussion on cut motions moved by the Opposition in respect of demands for public works, roads, bridges and buildings, he said constructing roads without drainage and cross-drainage is injustice to people and waste of public money.

All the cut motions moved by BJP members were rejected by voice vote.

Singh said the Public Works Department is focusing on quality improvement of national highways, state highways and link roads.

He said that had the 69 National Highways announced by Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari materialised, tourism in the state would have got a boost.

Singh said he had met Gadkari along with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and he sanctioned five four-laning projects in place of earlier announced 69 National Highways.

He said the total motorable roads length in the state was 40,185 Km and a target has been set to increase the road length to 41,000 Km during 2023-24.

Speaking on the cut motion, Anil Sharma of the BJP demanded construction of by-pass in Mandi in view of manifold increase in number of vehicles and Bikram Singh (BJP) suggested all objections in forest clearances for development projects should be reflected in a single document and additional funds should be provided for road construction in industrial areas.

Randhir Sharma (BJP) also expressed concern over inordinate delays in getting forest clearance and said that construction of several roads in his constituency is pending for more than five years due to delay in forest clearance. Balbir Verma (BJP) objected to change in any road project after awarding the tender.

