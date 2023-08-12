Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India] August 12 (ANI): The National Highway number 5 running through Himachal Pradesh has been temporarily closed at Chakki Mod near Parwanoo in the state's Solan district due to landslides, police said.

The officials further said that the restoration work is underway.

Also Read | Assam BJP Leader Indrani Tahbildar Allegedly Dies by Suicide After Intimate Pictures With Another Senior Party Politician Go Viral.

The Highway was opened for light vehicles on Thursday had to be shut again on Friday due to landslides the police said.

Meanwhile, in the state's Kullu district, a six-year-old boy was killed and several other persons sustained injuries when stones and rocks fell on a car they were travelling in, police said today.

Also Read | Raghav Chadha Suspension From Rajya Sabha: AAP MP Changes X Bio to 'Suspended Member of Parliament'.

According to officials, four members of a family, including two children, were travelling in their car when stones and rocks fell on it on Friday.

All four were rushed to zonal hospital, Mandi, where the boy was declared dead due to a head injury.

Another child sustained injury on his eye but was declared to be out of danger, they said.

The family hailed from Sundernagar of Mandi district and they were on their way from Kullu when the mishap took place.

The Shimla-Kalka road on the National Highway-5 was shut after a landslide in the State's Solan district in the early hours of Friday. This road was opened on Thursday after one week.

According to officials, over 200 roads across the state are still closed due to heavy rainfall and subsequent incidents of landslides and falling of debris from hill.

"There are over 200 roads closed in the state and restoration is underway, over 200 electricity supply schemes are also chamfered. Our teams and officers are in the field," State Revenue and Horticulture Minister, Jagat Singh Negi said on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)