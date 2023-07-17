Clouds cover the hills of Kullu as the IMD issued an orange alert in several districts of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): At least one person was killed and three others injured in a cloud burst that occurred near Kayas village in Kullu district around 4am on Monday, the administration said.

"An incident of cloud burst has occurred near village Kayas, (Raysan) Tehsil & District Kullu. In this incident one person died on the spot and three persons got injuries," District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), Kullu, said in a statement, adding the victims were washed away in a vehicle.

"Police Team on the way to incident site (road is blocked at one point, JCB has been deployed for that). Further information will be shared soon," the DEOC said.

The deceased has been identified as Badal Sharma from village Chansari in Kullu district.

The three injured have been identified as Khem Chand from village Badogi, Suresh Sharma from village Chansari and Kapil from village Chansari in Kullu district.

Earlier, IMD tweeted that Himachal Pradesh is likely to recieve heavy to very heavy showers on Monday.

"#OrangeAlert: #HimachalPradesh & #Uttarakhand likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) during 16th to 17th July", it said.

IMD also issued a 'moderate to high risk' alert predicting flash floods occurrence in five districts of Himachal Pradesh till July 17. "Moderate to high risk" of flash food over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaour, Shimla and Kullu districts till July 17," a bulletin issued by the IMD said. (ANI)

