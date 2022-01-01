Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Ahead of the New Year celebrations, Himachal Pradesh police on Friday asked the people to vacate the Ridge Ground in Shimla after they received inputs about a planned bomb blast in the area by a Pakistan-based entity.

As per an official note of the Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) office, one Pakistan-based entity was planning to carry out bomb blasts at Shimla Ridge during New Year celebrations and another location in Haryana which is yet to be identified.

"In view of these inputs, Himachal Pradesh police has been directed to keep watch over activities of anti-nation or anti-social elements and also to strengthen the checking in their perspective jurisdictions," the note read.

The police were further directed to take preventive and precautionary measures to maintain law and order and carry out frequent checking of hotels, gurudwaras, mosques, temples, railway stations, bus stands, hospitals, etc. (ANI)

