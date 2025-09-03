Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 3 (ANI): At least 15 houses were evacuated in the Ner Gharwarsra Panchayat of Jogindernagar, approximately 80 km from Mandi town, following a landslide that hit the area, police said on Wednesday.

The residents were safely evacuated as a precautionary measure due to continuous minor landslides in the region. The local administration is on the ground, monitoring the situation and ensuring public safety.

Also Read | Mangaluru Horror: Man, Accomplices Gang Rape Minor Girl After Befriending Her on Instagram, Films Act and Shares Video With Friends; 7 Arrested.

"The evacuation was carried out due to continuous light landslides in the region, in order to prevent any untoward incident. So far, no loss of life or major damage had been reported," said Sakini Kapoor, Station House Officer (SHO), Jogindernagar.

On Tuesday, two houses were buried under the debris after a landslide occured in Sundernagar town of Mandi district. The death toll from the incident rose to six after three more bodies were recovered.

Also Read | Did Priyanka Gandhi Mention Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's Wife in 'Bodyguard Sleeping on Bed' Story Set After Her Death? Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

The Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched search and rescue operations soon after the landslide.

The rescue teams have pulled out three dead bodies, while a search operation is underway for the three missing people after two houses were buried under the debris amid the landslide, Mandi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Apoorv Devgan said.

"A landslide occurred late in the evening in Sundernagar, and two houses fell prey to it. In one house, there were four people, out of which two, one woman and one child, were pulled out. They were taken to the hospital but could not survive. In the second house, one body has been recovered," DC Devgan told ANI.

Meanwhile, torrential monsoon rains and flooding have wreaked havoc across several northern Indian states, severely impacting Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

Over the past few weeks, relentless downpours have triggered landslides, flash floods, and widespread waterlogging, claiming numerous lives, displacing thousands, and causing extensive damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and livelihoods.

As swollen rivers breach danger levels and roads remain blocked, rescue and relief operations are in full swing, with central and state authorities, alongside the Indian Army, Air Force, Navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), working tirelessly to provide aid and restore normalcy.

The monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 340 lives since June 20, including 182 deaths due to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, drowning, and house collapses, and 158 in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)