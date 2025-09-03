Did Priyanka Gandhi Mention Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s Wife in ‘Bodyguard Sleeping on Bed’ Story Set After Her Death? Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim

Mumbai, September 3: A viral post on X has triggered confusion by linking Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to a story about her great-grandfather and India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. The claim circulating online suggests that Priyanka Gandhi posted a story in which Nehru returned home at 3 AM, found his bodyguard asleep on his bed, covered him with a blanket, and then went to sleep in his wife’s room.

The post, shared by user Janardan Mishra on September 2, 2025, raised questions about the timeline, pointing out that Nehru’s wife Kamala Nehru had passed away in 1936, well over a decade before he became Prime Minister in 1947. This misleading interpretation quickly gained traction. The post has so far received over 269,000 views and more than 2,200 retweets, sparking heated discussions. However, the claim rests on a misrepresentation of Priyanka Gandhi’s actual words, which have been taken out of context. Is Government of India Giving Free Laptops to Students Under the 'Students Laptop Scheme 2025′? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral WhatsApp Message.

Fake Claim About Priyanka Gandhi’s Nehru Story

Priyanka Gandhi’s Original Post About Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's Story

My favourite story about my great-grandfather is the one about when as PM, he returned from work at 3 am to find his bodyguard exhausted and asleep on his bed. He covered him with a blanket and slept on an adjacent chair. #JawaharlalNehru pic.twitter.com/HDDiC1hked — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 14, 2019

A fact check reveals that Priyanka Gandhi never mentioned Nehru’s wife in her account of the story. In fact, on November 14, 2019, Priyanka Gandhi shared a post on X where she wrote: "My favourite story about my great-grandfather is the one about when as PM, he returned from work at 3 am to find his bodyguard exhausted and asleep on his bed. He covered him with a blanket and slept on an adjacent chair." Her post does not reference Kamala Nehru or Nehru going to his wife’s room. Fact Check: Did Shreyas Iyer Try to Hit Kid With a Bat After His Dismissal As He Was Annoyed by Vuvuzela Noise? Here's the Truth Behind Misleading Claim in Viral Video.

Therefore, the viral claim is fake. Social media users have added the fabricated detail about Nehru "going to sleep with his wife" to create confusion and push a misleading narrative. Priyanka Gandhi’s original post was simply a personal anecdote highlighting Nehru’s humility and kindness toward his staff. The story shared online has been distorted, and the fact check confirms that Priyanka Gandhi did not mention Nehru’s wife in her 2019 tweet.

Fact check

Claim : A viral post claims that Priyanka Gandhi tweeted a story about Nehru sleeping in his wife’s room after finding his bodyguard on his bed, despite Kamala Nehru having died before he became PM. Conclusion : The claim is false. Priyanka Gandhi’s 2019 post only mentioned Nehru sleeping on a chair, not with his wife. Full of Trash Clean

