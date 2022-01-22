Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): The body of 54-year-old police sub-inspector Shashi Kumar, a resident of Shimla, was found hanging at Police Lines, Bharari in Bilaspur district on Friday evening.

A statement issued by Himachal Pradesh police said, "Body of a 54-year-old sub inspector Shashi Kumar posted in 6th IRBn Kolar and attached to SDRF has been found hanging at Police Lines, Bharari today evening. He was a resident of Chail Koti, Shimla."

Also Read | HD Devegowda, Former Prime Minister, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

"Action under sections 174 CrPC has been initiated in the presence of executive magistrate. SP Shimla, SP SDRF, Additional SP HQ Shimla and SHO Sadar with team have visited the spot. The spot has also been examined by the FSL team. Further investigation is going on," it furthjer said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts in 20-Storey Building, 7 Dead, Several Injured; Here's What We Know So Far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)