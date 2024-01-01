Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu along with his cabinet colleagues on Monday called on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhawan here and greeted him on the New Year.

The Chief Minister wished the Governor a joyful year ahead and expressed hope that 2024 would bring happiness and prosperity to his life.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Cabinet Ministers Dhani Ram Shandil, Chander Kumar, Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh, Vikramaditya Singh, Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma accompanied the Chief Minister and greeted the Governor.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Human Rights Commission PS Rana, Himachal Pradesh Chief Information Commissioner RD Dhiman, Chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority Shrikant Baldi, other senior officers of the State Government and prominent persons also greeted the Governor.

Senior officers of the police department also called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan and greeted him on the occasion.

All staff members of Raj Bhavan and office bearers of the State Red Cross Society also greeted the Governor with New Year wishes.

The Governor thanked all for their good wishes and hoped that 2024 would bring prosperity and happiness to everyone. (ANI)

