Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday conducted a meeting with the MLAs of Kangra, Kinnaur and Kullu in the first session of the second day of the Annual Plan 2024-25 to discuss on a wide range of issues concerning the state.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over the meeting of MLAs of District Kangra, Kinnaur and Kullu invited suggestions on crucial issues such as the state's development policy, financial resource mobilization, economic strategies, administrative improvements, self-employment, and employment generation.

To address the issue of uneven regional development in urban areas under Municipal Corporations, the government plans to seek priorities from the respective MLAs for funding under the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF), stated an official release.

Every MLA is allowed to propose five priorities, including one scheme each for roads and bridges, minor irrigation schemes, and rural drinking water/sewage schemes, or three/two priorities in any one sector. Additionally, priorities related to maintenance and the introduction of electric buses with charging stations can also be included, the release added.

The Chief Minister highlighted that activities for rural infrastructure development are eligible under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), NABARD only. Chief Minister Sukhu mentioned the state government's efforts to increase the number of forest clearance cases and the inclusion of concerned MLAs in the review meetings of FCA and FRA cases.

The state government aims to make Himachal Pradesh a green energy state by March 31, 2026, with plans to replace HRTC buses with e-buses and set up e-charging stations. During the meeting, MLAs from District Kangra, including Nurpur AC, Ranbir Singh, MLA Indora, Malendra Rajan, Fatehpur AC, Bhawani Singh Pathania, MLA Dehra, Hoshiyar Singh, Jaswan Pragpur AC, Bikram Singh, MLA Jwalamukhi, Sanjay Rattan, and Shahpur AC, Kewal Singh Pathania, presented their suggestions and demands for the development of their respective constituencies.

In District Kullu, MLAs from Manali Assembly Constituency, Bhuvneshwar Gaur, MLA Banjar, Surender Shourie, and MLA Anni, Lokender Kumar, shared their proposals for the development of infrastructure, tourism, health facilities, and transportation in their areas.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena expressed gratitude to the ministers for their valuable inputs.

Agriculture Minister, Prof. Chander Kumar, Revenue Minister, Jagat Singh Negi, Sports and Youth Services Minister, Yadvinder Goma, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, Ram Subhag Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Onkar Chand Sharma, Director General of Police, Sanjay Kundu, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Bharat Khera, Principal Secretary Finance, Devesh Kumar, Advisor Planning, Dr. Basu Sood , administrative secretaries, heads of departments and Deputy Commissioners of respective districts were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

