Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): A delegation from the All India Electricity Sports Control Board (AIESCB) met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday to extend a formal invitation for the upcoming 46th AIESCB Kabaddi (Men and Women) Championship 2024-25.

Led by General Secretary Er Rakesh Thakur, the delegation invited the Chief Minister to grace the national-level event, which is being hosted by the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd.

The championship will be held from April 27 to 29 at the Senior Secondary School in Bhattakufer, Shimla.

Teams from various states across the country are set to participate in the three-day sporting event, highlighting the growing prominence of kabaddi and fostering inter-state camaraderie through sports.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) Director Ajay Kumar Sharma presented Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with a cheque for Rs 121.33 crore as an interim dividend.

"Director (Personnel), Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited Ajay Kumar Sharma along with Consultant Dr MP Sood, presented a cheque amounting to Rs 1,21,32,67,020 (Rs 121.33 crore) as part of interim dividend of the Nigam to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu," said a release from Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's office.

On the same day, the Primary Teacher's Association of Sarahan education block presented CM Sukhu with a cheque of Rs 71,000 for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

"The Primary Teacher's Association, Education Block, Sarahan, district Shimla, presented a cheque of Rs 71,000 to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. President of the Association Om Parkash Negi, General Secretary Chaman Lal and Treasurer Sandeep Kumar presented this check," the release read.

Later, war veteran Brigadier BS Mehta presented two books he authored, 'The Burning Chaffees' and 'Grit to Glory', to CM Sukhu, who appreciated his writing skills and noted the books would inspire youth."

