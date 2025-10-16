Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched a fleet of electric taxis under the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-Up Scheme on Wednesday.

During the launch, Himachal Pradesh CM said that the government is taking steps to reduce the number of diesel engine vehicles in government offices. The state's Chief Minister also mentioned that vehicles have been given to young unemployed individuals with a 50% subsidy. Under the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme, young people purchasing a vehicle will only have to pay 10% of the total amount.

"The scheme is being offered under the Rajiv Gandhi Startup Scheme. Our government has taken steps to reduce the number of diesel engine vehicles in government offices. To give shape to that plan, the Rajiv Gandhi eTaxi Scheme was launched. The objective was to protect Himachal's environment. Vehicles have been given to young unemployed individuals with a 50% subsidy. Under this scheme, if a vehicle costs 14 lakh rupees, the government will contribute Rs 7 lakh. Young people purchasing a vehicle will only have to pay 10% of the marginal money, and they will not have to provide any bank guarantee," Sukhu told reporters.

The state's chief minister also announced that the youth will receive a monthly allowance for each vehicle. The rent will be determined on the basis of the vehicle's price.

"The government has assured the youth that they will receive the monthly rent for each vehicle. The rent is determined based on the vehicle's price... This has provided employment to the youth and also given them the respect to improve their livelihood. In the coming time, we will install vehicles in more government departments..." added Sukhu.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister stated that the initiative aims to provide employment opportunities to unemployed youth while promoting eco-friendly transport and reducing dependence on diesel vehicles in government departments.

He also assured that each vehicle would be deployed in government service for at least four years, with the option to extend to seven years based on the vehicle's condition. Around 80 government offices and departments have already hired these taxis, Sukhu said, adding that the initiative is a "double benefit, employment for youth and environmental protection."

"We want to make Himachal a pollution-free, green state. This scheme is not just about jobs, it's about protecting our mountains, our environment, and our people," he emphasised. The Chief Minister also urged women drivers to come forward and apply under the scheme, assuring them of equal support and subsidy benefits. "Women who want to drive and earn a livelihood can apply under the Rajiv Gandhi Taxi Yojana. They will get 50% subsidy and financial independence," Sukhu said (ANI)

