New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Tuesday.

The home minister's office put out a tweet on their meeting along with photos showing the chief minister presenting a memento to Shah.

Also Read | Amid Row over Controversial BBC Documentary on PM Modi and 2002 Gujarat Riots, Congress … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

In another photo, Sukhu is seen speaking to Shah at his office in the North Block.

This is the first official meeting of Sukhu with the home minister after being elected as the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh in December last year.

Also Read | Bhagwant Mann Visits Bombay Stock Exchange, Showcases Punjab As Investment Destination (See Pics).

Earlier in the day, Sukhu had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He had made similar visits to President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)