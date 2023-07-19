Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday released a book titled 'Raag Prakash', written by Dr Om Prakash Kaul.

The newly released book is a collection of a particular set of 'Ragas'.

Also Read | Elephants at Wedding in West Bengal: Bride and Groom Flee on Bike After Herd of Jumbos Turns Up as 'Uninvited Guests' at Ceremony.

On the launch, the Chief Minister said that the book will prove beneficial for students, researchers and music lovers. He praised Dr Kaul for the hard work behind the book and wished him success in his future academic endeavours.

Dr Kaul is working as an Assistant Professor of Music (Vocal) at the government college Sanjauli. He is a well-known face in the field of Gazal (vocal) and, recently, an anthem written by him for Sanjuali College garnered high praise from all quarters of the society.

Also Read | Karnataka Government To Launch Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, Dubs It World's Biggest Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme for Women (Watch Video).

Earlier, CM Sukhu directed to implement the ‘One State-One Portal’ digi-system which will bring together all the Urban Local Bodies Services online and stressed the importance of providing all the services online to minimize the footfall in the offices.

CM Sukhu was presiding over the meeting of the Urban Development Department here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister directed to make all the essential services like property tax, bill payments, notices, all types of NOCs and permissions online, which would not only facilitate the people in getting prompt services but also help to play down the corruption within the system. He said that the calculation and collection of property tax in all the ULBs would be conducted through an online platform.

CM Sukhu said, "To further streamline the operations, fully automated online buildings permission is being developed with the assistance of the Department of Digital Technology and Governance for all the 61 ULBs, 35 notified SADA and 56 Planning Areas in the state. This would enable real-time scrutiny of building drawings through auto scrutiny features, ensuring efficiency and accuracy in the approval process."

"The new system will facilitate the uploading of applications and documents, enabling the issuance of permissions and notices through this system," he said.

He stressed the importance of raising objections only once and discontinuing the practice of applying objections time and again. Additionally, he directed to adopt digital technology in account keeping, to further modernize the functioning of ULBs. He said that incorporating modern technology and streamlining the services across ULBs and government departments demonstrate a commitment to efficient governance and citizen-centric service delivery. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)