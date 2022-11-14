New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh voted on November 12 with much enthusiasm in a festive colourful environment, braving cold weather and snow at many places, reporting 75.6% voter turnout and thus breaking the 2017 record.

The lowest polling percentage of 62.53 % was in Shimla AC at the end of the poll, an official statement said on Monday.

Also Read | Mainpuri By-Election 2022: Samajwadi Party Candidate Dimple Yadav Files Nomination for Upcoming Bypoll in Uttar Pradesh.

Though 75.6% voter turnout is the highest till now for Himachal Pradesh, higher participation from urban areas could have helped achieve a higher record-breaking turnout.

Voter Turnout in Shimla was not only the lowest in the State (62.53%) but declined by 1.4% than the last election in 2017.

Also Read | Sex Scandal: Murugha Mutt Ex-Administrator SK Basavarajan, Accused of Framing Lingayat Seer, Sent to Judicial Custody Till November 28.

Urban Shimla's important localities like government colonies recorded the lowest voters' turnout in the range of 50% pulling down Shimla's assembly constituency voter turnout to the lowest in the State.

The average turnout in urban areas was recorded to be around 8% lower than voters' turnout recorded in rural constituencies, said an official statement.

It was seen as if the voters of certain sections in Shimla, Solan, Kasumpti, and Dharamshala, had stepped out this time with equal zeal, the state could have witnessed a better poll percentage.

Women's voter turnout in the current elections was roughly 4.5% higher than male voter turnout, and even approximately 2% higher than total voter turnout.

While 76.8 percent of female voters exercised their right to franchise, comparatively only 72.4 percent male voted on November 12, the records show.The world's highest polling booth, Tashigang (15265 ft), recorded cent percent voting despite the adverse weather conditions, showing a way to other parts of the State. Chasak Bhatori in Bharmaur AC in Chamba recorded a turnout of 75.26% despite a walking distance of 14 Km, at a height of 11948ft.

Average voter turnout in 85 polling stations set up above 10000 ft is close to the state average, despite all odds. Not to forget, the brave, dedicated and hardworking polling teams made this possible. More than 50,000 personnel were mobilized to achieve this spectacular achievement of Himachal Pradesh, officials said.

They said that Himachal Pradesh started its electoral journey in Assembly Elections with 25.16% voter turnout in 1951 and a steadily rising trend in subsequent elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has been personally working continuously to address the issue of urban and youth apathy. He has also urged CEOs to identify low voter turnout ACs/Polling stations to ensure targeted awareness-raising interventions and to break out the stranglehold of urban apathy across the country by a vigorous people connect exercise, officials said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)